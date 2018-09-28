Oppo is making world's first phone with 10GB of RAM

A new model of Oppo's Find X, the no-notch phone with a slide out selfie-camera, is coming with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Details of the upcoming variant of Oppo's flagship were spotted by phone leaker Ice universe on the website of Chinese tech regulator the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (TEENA). The listing on TEENA's site was found by Gizmochina.

This could make the Oppo Find X the first phone in the world with this much memory, which is also larger than many PCs available today and more than double the 4GB of RAM in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

For Oppo, though, 10GB of RAM in the forthcoming Find X is a relatively minor bump up from the already released Find X, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as an iPhone XS Max-like price tag of about $1,159.

Also vying for the first 10GB smartphone is fellow BBK Electronics brand Vivo, which is said to be releasing the Xplay7 with 10GB of RAM.

Oppo, known for packing higher-end features into budget phones, is the world's fifth largest smartphone brand by shipments, behind Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, and leader Samsung, according to IDC's Q2 figures.

Oppo, via its Realme brand for India, also yesterday launched the Realme 2 Pro for between $200 and $250, depending on memory and storage.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 6.3-inch full HD edge-to-edge screen with a small notch at the top.

The cheapest option comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the top-end version comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone features dual rear cameras with 16-megapixel (MP) and 2MP sensors with a 16MP front camera.

