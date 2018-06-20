Oppo's high-end Find X phone: Full screen, no notch but will you like pop-up camera?

Vide: What's new in Google's latest update to Android P?

Chinese phone maker Oppo has unveiled the Oppo Find X, an Android smartphone with a 6.4-inch OLED display that spans almost its entire front surface.

Rather than follow the standard notch answer to edge-to-edge displays, Oppo has gone with a mechanical pop-up camera behind the display, leaving the screen free of any cutouts for the selfie camera and facial-recognition sensors.

The Find X's 'stealth 3D camera' will rise up when the camera app is opened and retracts when it is closed.

It features a whopping 25-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear camera.

As noted by CNET, the front-facing 3D face-scanner improves selfies and unlocks the phone. It is similar in design used by the Vivo Nex's pop-up selfie from Vivo, the sibling of Oppo and OnePlus, which are all owned by BKK Electronics.

Oppo says the Find X facial recognition uses 3D structure light technology, which Apple used for the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera.

However, instead of 30,000 dots projected onto a user's face, the Find X projects 15,000 dots. Nonetheless, it claims the Find X's facial recognition is 20 times faster than fingerprint recognition on the rear of the OPPO R15 Pro.

The Find X checks all the boxes for the high-end 2018 smartphone, including Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage, VOOC fast charging, and a 3,730mAh battery.

The display stretches from top to bottom and curves around the edges on both sides, giving it a 93.8 percent screen ratio, according to Oppo.

The Find X will be available globally in August, with the 256GB option costing €999, which converts to about $1,159.

Image: Oppo

