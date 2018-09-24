 '

How easy is it to break the new Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max?

1 of 6
  • Back down drop test

    Back down drop test

    Back down drop test, single drop from 6 feet.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Bend test

    Bend test

    Bend test. The iPhone XS Max survived, while the iPhone XS suffered complete screen failure at 250 pounds of pressure.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Face down drop test

    Face down drop test

    Face down drop test, single drop from 6 feet.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Side down drop test

    Side down drop test

    Side down drop test, single drop from 6 feet.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Tumble test

    Tumble test

    Tumble test, 60 seconds, back damage.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Tumble test

    Tumble test

    Tumble test, 60 seconds back damage.

    Photo by: https://www.squaretrade.com/

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Well, no matter how tough it is, glass is still glass.

Read More Read Less

Back down drop test

Back down drop test, single drop from 6 feet.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 6

Related Topics:

iPhone Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3