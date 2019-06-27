Oppo shows off notch-killing under-screen camera

(Image: Oppo)

Chinese phone maker Oppo has taken the wraps off of its latest idea to do away with camera notches, to put the front-facing camera beneath the display.

Oppo said it used a "unique high-transparency material" that allows enough light through the screen for the camera to work, as well as having a larger sensor and aperture within the camera.

"OPPO employs a customised software solution for [under-screen camera], by applying tailored optimisations to its HDR algorithm, haze removal algorithm and white balance algorithm," the company said.

"These enhance brightness and detail, allowing [under-screen camera] to deliver imaging with quality comparable that of mainstream smartphones."

Pictures from Engadget show the screen area above the camera being quite obvious in certain circumstances.

Oppo has tried a number of ways to avoid having a phone notch.

Its Find X device has a motorised pop-up camera that appears when the camera icon is tapped.

For its Reno 5G device, a segment containing the front camera pop ups when the camera is put into selfie-mode.

(Image: Oppo)

Other devices such as the Oppo RX17 do have a notch.

At the same time, Oppo also announced MeshTalk, which allows for texts and voice calls to occur between Oppo devices up to 3 kilometres away without needing ISP-provided mobile or Wi-Fi connectivity.

As the name suggests, a mesh network is created that relays signals to extend the range of the network, with Oppo saying it uses a custom chipset for this functionality.

