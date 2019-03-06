Optus and Cisco extend Meraki deal

Optus Business customers will be gaining full access to Cisco Meraki managed cloud networking services under an expansion of Optus' Cisco partnership.

The deal, announced at Cisco Live in Melbourne on Thursday, will see customers gain access to increased security, reliability, reporting, analytics, rapid provisioning, and managed services capabilities.

"LTE capabilities will mean that customers will enjoy significantly enhanced reliability, speed, and security from our wireless WAN backup service, which is integrated with our network," Optus Business MD John Paitaridis said.

Using the Cisco Meraki web dashboard or mobile app, Optus Business customers will be able to manage their networks remotely, with Optus also planning to integrate the Meraki dashboard into its advanced network management platform.

Sixty Cisco Meraki staffers will be sitting on the Optus Business team to support customers.

"Optus Business' expanded Meraki offering will enable customers to set network security and performance policies by application, ensuring access to only appropriate content and applications," Optus added.

"Enterprises will also be able to deploy devices in remote locations rapidly, allowing employees to work where they want."

Optus had originally integrated the Cisco Meraki cloud management system two years ago, at the time also saying they would use Cisco technology to develop and implement a contact-centre-as-a-service solution, including an interactive voice response system; and a video-conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) solution for Optus Business to create a hosted video-conferencing bridge service.

Optus Business this week also announced a cloud-based calling and collaboration solution using Cisco's BroadCloud and Webex portfolios.

Optus Cloud Calling, likewise announced during Cisco Live Melbourne, will be available from June and includes mobility, audio and video conferencing, collaboration, and enterprise telephony.

Optus Business had launched its suite of "simplified" enterprise IT solutions across connectivity, collaboration, and cloud, Optus Go, in February last year.

The carrier said it would fully manage the scalable Optus Go Cloud, Optus Go Connectivity, and Optus Go Collaboration as-a-service products, removing the need for businesses to maintain in-house IT services.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert travelled to Cisco Live in Melbourne as a guest of Cisco

