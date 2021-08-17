Optus launches SubHub as single site to manage some content subscriptions

Image: Optus

Optus has unveiled SubHub, which it hopes will be the place its customers go to manage content subscriptions with a single payment.

At launch, the site will support Optus Sport, Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited, and news aggregator Inkl.

The telco said subscriptions to Netflix, Fetch, Paramount+, and BritBox would be coming soon.

"The pitch is simple -- in an increasingly complex and growing universe of digital content subscriptions, our customers tell us that they find it hard to keep track of exactly what subscriptions they have, are active, and how much they pay for them," Optus TV vice president of content and product development Clive Dickens said.

"With SubHub, we have turned the table on complexity with a single platform allowing customers to bundle their multiple new and existing subscriptions, enjoy them as they need them and pause them when they don't, with just a few clicks."

Developed over 18 months, the telco said customers could save 5% when bundling two subscriptions, and 10% when bundling three subscriptions through SubHub. The company said the site is available for free, with the telco having commercial arrangements with each of the subscription services.

CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said Optus would endeavour to get all subscription services onto the platform.

SubHub is available to postpaid Optus customers on mobile and home internet plans.

"Prepaid customers are not eligible at this stage," Optus said.

In its latest set of results, Optus said it had 870,000 Sport customers. The telco reported declines across the board, and thanks to a number of exceptional items, recorded a AU$208 million net loss for the year, a drop of AU$610 million.

Revenue was down 7% to AU$8.32 billion, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation fell by a quarter to AU$2 billion, and underlying net profit dropped 98% to AU$8 million.

In November, the telco unveiled its strategy to become Australia's most loved everyday brand.

Related Coverage