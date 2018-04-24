Oracle buys marketing tech company Grapeshot

Oracle said on Tuesday that it's buying Grapeshot, the company behind a "brand safety" platform used by marketers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grapeshot's core platform is billed as a contextual intelligence system used to grow audience reach via real-time targeting of relevant context, including breaking news and trending themes. It's also expanded into the realm of so-called brand safety, helping marketers avoid placing advertisements alongside potentially brand-damaging online content.

Oralce said Grapeshot works with around 5,000 marketers worldwide, covering approximately 38 billion programmatic ad impressions. The company also claims to be growing at a rate "well over" 100 percent year-over-year.

Oracle plans to use Grapeshot to complement the Oracle Data Cloud's custom audience segments and add more capabilities in the area of Audience and Measurement, which provides a range of tools for marketers.

Once part of Oracle, Grapeshot will join the Oracle Data Cloud next to Moat, the ad measurement firm Oracle bought a year ago. Grapeshot will continue to work directly with its current customers and partners in the short term.

Oracle has made a slew of marketing tech-related acquisition over the years. Before Moat, Oracle bought BlueKai, a key provider of data management platforms, and Datalogix, which lets marketers track how online advertising influences offline buying.

Meanwhile, Adobe and Salesforce have also doubled down on their push into the marketing tech sector with acquisitions of their own. In late 2016, Adobe announced the acquisition of video advertising company TubeMogul for $540 million, while Salesforce purchased AI marketing company Krux for $700 million.

RELATED COVERAGE

Oracle buys DDoS software maker Zenedge

The aim with the acquisition is to expand Oracle's cloud infrastructure and Domain Name System (DNS) capabilities. The aim with the acquisition is to expand Oracle's cloud infrastructure and Domain Name.

Oracle adds data management services to EPM cloud

Oracle said the new Enterprise Data Management Cloud brings improvements to data integrity and alignment to help enterprises reconcile financial data sets.

Oracle's Hurd says 90 percent of enterprise apps will have integrated AI by 2020 as automation picks up

Oracle's CEO Mark Hurd outlines his view of the tech landscape by 2020 at an event in New York.