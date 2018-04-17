Organize your go-bag for $10.94

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Ugreen

A place for everything and everything in its place.

The origins of that old saw are unknown, though some attribute it to Benjamin Franklin. Who cares? These are words to live by.

Witness the bottom of your backpack or travel bag. What a mess! Charging cables, earbuds, a power bank, more cables, a flash drive, a USB wall charger and on and on.

And that's just the tech stuff! I also carry gum, Tums, pens, a lens-cleaning cloth, a portable tablet stand and more. Rooting around in all that travel detritus makes me feel disorganized at best and a disappointment to Ben Franklin at worst.

Zippered travel-gadget bags to the rescue! Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get this Ugreen Electronic Organizer for $10.94 with promo code UNTBWUBQ. Reg. price: $15.

This is by no means a unique item, and I daresay if it's worth $11 to you, it's probably worth $15. I'm just here to champion the cause, because once you start living by the principle of "everything in its place," you won't want to go back.

The case is a two-layer job: One side has a bunch of narrow mesh and/or elastic pockets for things like cords and earbuds; the other has larger zippered pockets for your Kindle, mobile charger and whatnot.

But the whole thing is slim and light, not much longer or wider than an iPad Mini.

Because it's fairly new, it has only about 20 reviews so far -- but they average out to 4.7 stars, and they're mostly legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

I love inexpensive, effective problem-solvers like this. Your thoughts?