Otter.ai's new AI chatbot will automate your next steps after meetings

Otter.ai

Otter.ai began as an AI transcription service and has expanded into enterprise solutions that help make meeting interactions easier with features such as audio-recording meetings, generating notes, transcribing, and generating summaries.

Now it is adding a new major AI feature to help even more -- Otter AI chat.

Users can invite Otter Chat to their meetings where it will act as a meeting participant. Once in the meeting, Otter Chat will be able to provide users with immediate feedback on questions and generate meeting-specific content.

For example, Otter Chat can provide answers regarding discussion points or key decisions that were discussed during a meeting and clarification about details, according to the release.

Otter.ai CEO and co-founder Sam Liang claims that Otter Chat's ability to analyze meetings and provide valuable insight into them is what separates it from AI chatbot competitors such as ChatGPT.

"Though ChatGPT has great knowledge based on public data, it can't answer any questions about your own team meetings. Also, it's only a 1:1 human-robot chat with no team collaboration," said Liang.

After a meeting, Otter AI can also generate content regarding the meeting, such as a list of action items, summaries, follow-up emails, and blog posts, according to the press release.

That feature could be especially useful for post-meeting deliverables, such as composing emails, making task lists, and more.

To address potential concerns about having AI sit in on all of your meetings, which can include confidential information, Otter.ai states, "Data used in Otter AI Chat will not be stored by third parties."

The feature will roll out to users within the coming days.