Over 850,000 diagnostic reports uploaded to My Health Record each week

Less than 2 percent of My Health Record trial users opted out The Department of Health and Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) agree that around 500,000 Australians will opt out of having a My Health Record. Read more: https://zd.net/2segsBw

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) said it has gotten over 850,000 diagnostic reports each week that have been uploaded to My Health Record.

My Health Record now holds 31 million clinical documents and in excess of 1.3 billion Medicare docements, ADHA said.

"There has been significant progress in connecting pathology and diagnostic imaging providers to the My Health Record," ADHA said.

"Nearly all public providers are already uploading and the number of private providers registering, and uploading is accelerating."

Private health providers have consistently been at the top of the Notifiable Data Breaches quarterly report from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

The report recently moved from quarterly to twice a year.

See: Rushed My Health Record changes still missing the point

The upload figures arrived alongside an upgrade to the system announced on Monday that will allow pathology and diagnostic imaging reports and test results of Australians to be grouped together, provided applications use the My Health Record Document List.

"The upgrade's enhanced clinical workflow capabilities will better enable healthcare providers to more easily identify and group together relevant tests and results, and provide the best possible healthcare, including keeping track of tests, knowing when they were carried out, and monitoring patients' results over time," ADHA said in a statement.

Last week, ADHA went to market to overhaul the infrastructure for all of the services under its care.

The future, according to the ADHA, could include the likes of "bots" and robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, big data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and mobile applications to "facilitate access, data collection, management, and utilisation of data".

"The agency does not have a fixed view on the future design or technologies, nor does the agency assume that the current model, technologies, operations are how the national infrastructure should operate into the future," ADHA wrote at the time.

"Instead, the agency intends to use information, from this RFI, to inform the development of future plans, including any requirements for capabilities, products, and services to inform future development."

Related Coverage