Page and Brin step back as Pichai becomes dual Google and Alphabet CEO

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced that Larry Page and Sergey Brin are leaving their roles as CEO and president effectively immediately and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been appointed to assume the CEO role of Google and Alphabet.

"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure. We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President," the pair wrote in a letter about their transition.

The pair said however, they would continue their involvement in the company as co-founders, shareholders, and members of Alphabet's board of directors.

As CEO of both Google and Alphabet, Pichai will be responsible for leading Google and managing Alphabet's investment. He has been with Google since 2004 and was appointed to the Google CEO role as part of the company reshuffle that led to the creation of Alphabet back in 2015. In 2017, he joined Alphabet's board as its thirteenth director.

See also: Can you trust Google to keep your WiFi running until 2030?

"I'm excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Larry and Sergey in our new roles. Thanks to them, we have a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration. It's a strong foundation on which we will continue to build," he said.

Pichai also wrote in a separate letter reassuring that executive changes will not impact the company.

"I want to be clear that this transition won't affect the Alphabet structure or the work we do day to day. I will continue to be very focused on Google and the deep work we're doing to push the boundaries of computing and build a more helpful Google for everyone. At the same time, I'm excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology," he wrote.

Updated 4 December 2019 9:15am AEST: Additional information was added about Pichai and his direction for the company.

Related Coverage

Alphabet's Loon signs deal with Peru's IpT to deliver internet to parts of the Amazon

The deal will deliver connectivity to nearly 200,000 people who currently lack access to 3G or better service.

Google's Alphabet is trying to build robots smart enough to share our homes and offices

After a series of attempts at robotics, Alphabet has revealed that it is building robots that could help humans with ordinary tasks in their everyday environment.

Alphabet Q3 misses earnings targets

The company's net income also fell from a year ago.

Alphabet Q2 tops expectations as net income surges

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google's cloud business now has an $8 billion annual revenue run rate.

Alphabet's Loon AI-powered internet balloons have learned to tack like a sailor and move with the wind

Loon engineers share the lessons its AI has learned from one million hours in the skies.