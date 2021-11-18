Palo Alto Networks raises FY22 revenue guidance

TEXT HERE

Palo Alto Networks on Thursday published solid first quarter financial results and raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $170.3 million, or $1.64 per diluted share. First-quarter revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion.

"Q1 was a strong start to fiscal year 2022, driven by strength in both our product and Next-Generation Security businesses, giving us confidence to raise our revenue and billings guidance for the year," chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora said in a statement. "We continue to see strong customer demand and have continued to release key innovations which give us confidence in the durable growth we presented at our September Analyst Day."

First-quarter billings grew 28% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) grew 37% to $6 billion.

For Q2 2022, Palo Alto expects revenue in the range of $1.265 billion to $1.285 billion.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.27 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenue in the range of $5.35 billion to $5.40 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 26% and 27%. Last quarter, the company forecast FY2022 revenue in the range of $5.275 billion to $5.325 billion.