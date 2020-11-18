Palo Alto Networks rolls out new 5G security offering

Palo Alto Networks is rolling out new 5G security capabilities that the company said are designed to help service providers and enterprises secure and protect global network traffic in the 5G era.

The offering aims to provide granular network visibility and control across all 5G network layers and traffic, giving service providers and enterprises end-to-end protection across their 5G networks, services, applications and devices, the company said. Key capabilities of Palo Alto's 5G security approach include containerization and secure network slices, as well as real-time correlation of threats against users and devices.

Hand-out

"For 5G to live up to its promise of transforming industries, companies need the confidence that 5G networks and services have enterprise-grade security," said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Firewall as a Platform for Palo Alto Networks. "We created 5G-native security in order to give enterprises the confidence they need to harness 5G for business transformation and to help service providers secure the new enterprise services they are creating."

The company's new 5G security capabilities are available on the Palo Alto Networks PA-5200 Series and PA-7000 Series hardware firewalls as well as all VM-Series software models running PAN-OS 10.0 or greater, the company said. Security services can be added based on use case requirements, the company said.

Palo Alto Networks also announced this week its first quarter financial results, which topped market estimates. The company reported a net loss of $92.2 million or 97 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings came to $1.62 per share on revenue of $946 million million, up 23% year-over-year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.33 a share on $921.7 million in revenue. Looking ahead, Palo Alto expects total revenue the second quarter in the range of $975 million to $990 million. It's forecasting diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.42 to $1.44, using 98 million to 100 million shares.

