Palo Alto Networks rolls out identity-based microsegmentation in Prisma Cloud

Palo Alto Networks is releasing new features for its Prisma Cloud security platform. New features in this latest release will integrate technology from Palo Alto's 2019 acquisition of Aporeto, a machine identity-based microsegmentation company. Other new Prisma Cloud features include data loss prevention, and identity and access management security.

With Palo Alto's Prisma cloud, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, allow for SaaS adoption with a cloud access security broker, and improve security across multi-cloud deployments.

With the integration of Aporeto, Palo Alto is bringing identity-based microsegmentation into Prisma Cloud. The technology will provide visibility of network communications along with security policy control and management, the company said.

Securing the cloud is a major focus for the Palo Alto, along with securing the enterprise and providing security with its AI-powered platform Cortex. Over the last two years, Palo Alto built up its cloud security capabilities with the acquisition of the cloud security startup RedLock, as well as the purchase of Evident.io and Aporeto.

As for the rest of the feature updates, Palo Alto said the new DLP capabilities offer discovery, classification, and malware detection for AWS S3. The IAM features provide customers Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) capabilities, visibility into who has access to specific cloud resources, and the ability secure those resources with automated least-privileged identity access.

"Enterprises are adopting cloud native architectures, including containers and serverless, and embracing methodologies like DevOps to increase release velocity and achieve greater scale," said Doug Cahill, senior security analyst and group practice director for Enterprise Strategy Group. "This presents a requirement for security teams to integrate security across the full application lifecycle and deliver security through a platform-centric approach as markets converge. The innovation with Prisma Cloud 2.0 speaks

to this approach."