Rugged laptops: Panasonic's modular Toughbook 40 is built for the toughest use cases

Designed for demanding customers like the military, police and utility companies, Panasonic's new Toughbook 40 -- internally dubbed the 'ultimate Toughbook' -- brings new levels of modular configurability to the fully rugged laptop space.

Built around a magnesium alloy chassis and carrying the requisite rugged credentials – IP66 rating for dust/water resistance, MIL-STD-810H temperature, humidity and vibration testing, and 1.8m drop tests – the 14-inch Toughbook 40 has a modular clamshell design with no fewer than seven expansion areas that allow for a total of 70 different configurations, Panasonic says.

As well as the ability to swap out the main battery, RAM and SSD drives, there are four areas – left and right sides, rear and palm-rest – that can accept a variety of options. These include a second SSD and a second battery, an optical drive, a smart card reader, various combinations of ports and a fingerprint reader. If that's not enough, there's a fully featured desktop port replicator available too, along with ecosystem of accessories including a vehicle mount and a 4-bay battery charger. Panasonic claims the Toughbook 40 will last for 18 hours on one battery and double that with two batteries installed.

The 3.35kg Toughbook 40 is a Microsoft Secured-Core PC running Windows 11 Pro on 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processors with 16GB of RAM (64GB max) and 512GB of quick-release SSD storage (2TB max). Graphics are integrated (Intel UHD or Iris Xe Graphics) and the display is an FHD touch screen with auto-detection of touch mode (pen, finger, gloved or wet hand) and up to 1200 nits brightness for outdoor viewability.

Here's a run-down of the Toughbook 40's specifications:

OS Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Downgrade Model optional) CPU Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro, Core i7-1185G7 vPro RAM 16GB - 64GB DDR4 GPU Intel® UHD Graphics (supports Intel Iris Xe Graphics when 2 RAM modules installed) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB quick-release NVMe OPAL SSD (with heater) Screen 14-inch touch LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels), up to 1.200cd/m² brightness Front camera 5MP with IR / privacy shutter (Windows Hello compliant) optional Speakers Waves MaxxAudio stereo speakers Microphones 4x mics with Enhanced Voice Recognition LAN IEEE 802.3 10Base-T / IEEE 802.3u 100BASE-TX / IEEE 802.3ab 1000BASE-T (2nd GLAN optional) Bluetooth 5.1 Class 1 Wireless LAN Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Mobile broadband 4G LTE, 5G support in summer 2022 Global positioning u-blox NEO-M8J (supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo) Interfaces 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, Micro SDXC, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, power, port replicator connector, quad path through connector Left expansion area options 2nd SSD, smart card reader, DVD drive, Blu-ray drive Right expansion area options 2nd battery, smart card reader Rear expansion area options VGA + True Serial (RS232) + 2nd native GLAN • USB 3.1 Type A + True Serial (RS232) + 2nd HDMI • USB 3.1 Type A + USB 3.1 Type A + 2nd HDMI Palm rest expansion area options fingerprint reader (Windows Hello), fingerprint reader (Windows Hello, multi-user authentication), contactless smart card reader Security TPM 2.0, Password security, Integrated hardware security lock slot Power AC adapter (100V - 240V AC, 50Hz/ 60Hz, Output: 15.6V DC, 7.05A) Battery Li-ion 10.8V, 6500mAh (typ.), 6300mAh (min.) Battery life ~18 hours, ~36 hours with 2nd battery Power management Standby function, ACPI BIOS Dimensions (WxHxD) 354mm x 301mm x 54.4mm (without protruding parts) Weight ~3.35kg Drop resistance 180cm Dust/water resistance IP66 Operating temperature -29°C to + 63°C Standard configuration FZ-40mk1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, battery pack In the box power supply, power cord, capacitive pen, display cleaning cloth, user manual Price from €4,180 / £3,563

As well as multiple configuration options and accessories (which, Panasonic says, can include things like custom-built mounts for military vehicles designed to withstand very serious vibration), the Toughbook 40 has a one-touch Concealed Mode function designed for military operations that disables light and electronic transmissions. Mobile broadband support is currently 4G LTE, with a 5G option due in summer 2022 (you can also specify no mobile broadband). Panasonic has also built an audio subsystem suitable for the rugged/outdoor market, with plenty of volume available from the stereo speakers and four microphones that benefit from AI noise cancellation.

Check out the Toughbook 40's expansion areas:

Palm-rest expansion

Rear expansion

Right-side expansion

Left-side expansion



