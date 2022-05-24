Rugged laptops: Panasonic's modular Toughbook 40 is built for the toughest use cases

Designed for demanding customers like the military, police and utility companies, Panasonic's new Toughbook 40 -- internally dubbed the 'ultimate Toughbook' -- brings new levels of modular configurability to the fully rugged laptop space.
Built around a magnesium alloy chassis and carrying the requisite rugged credentials – IP66 rating for dust/water resistance, MIL-STD-810H temperature, humidity and vibration testing, and 1.8m drop tests – the 14-inch Toughbook 40 has a modular clamshell design with no fewer than seven expansion areas that allow for a total of 70 different configurations, Panasonic says.
As well as the ability to swap out the main battery, RAM and SSD drives, there are four areas – left and right sides, rear and palm-rest – that can accept a variety of options. These include a second SSD and a second battery, an optical drive, a smart card reader, various combinations of ports and a fingerprint reader. If that's not enough, there's a fully featured desktop port replicator available too, along with ecosystem of accessories including a vehicle mount and a 4-bay battery charger. Panasonic claims the Toughbook 40 will last for 18 hours on one battery and double that with two batteries installed.
The 3.35kg Toughbook 40 is a Microsoft Secured-Core PC running Windows 11 Pro on 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processors with 16GB of RAM (64GB max) and 512GB of quick-release SSD storage (2TB max). Graphics are integrated (Intel UHD or Iris Xe Graphics) and the display is an FHD touch screen with auto-detection of touch mode (pen, finger, gloved or wet hand) and up to 1200 nits brightness for outdoor viewability.
Here's a run-down of the Toughbook 40's specifications:
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Downgrade Model optional)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro, Core i7-1185G7 vPro
|RAM
|16GB - 64GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics (supports Intel Iris Xe Graphics when 2 RAM modules installed)
|Storage
|512GB, 1TB, 2TB quick-release NVMe OPAL SSD (with heater)
|Screen
|14-inch touch LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels), up to 1.200cd/m² brightness
|Front camera
|5MP with IR / privacy shutter (Windows Hello compliant) optional
|Speakers
|Waves MaxxAudio stereo speakers
|Microphones
|4x mics with Enhanced Voice Recognition
|LAN
|IEEE 802.3 10Base-T / IEEE 802.3u 100BASE-TX / IEEE 802.3ab 1000BASE-T (2nd GLAN optional)
|Bluetooth
|5.1 Class 1
|Wireless LAN
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Mobile broadband
|4G LTE, 5G support in summer 2022
|Global positioning
|u-blox NEO-M8J (supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo)
|Interfaces
|2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, Micro SDXC, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, power, port replicator connector, quad path through connector
|Left expansion area options
|2nd SSD, smart card reader, DVD drive, Blu-ray drive
|Right expansion area options
|2nd battery, smart card reader
|Rear expansion area options
|VGA + True Serial (RS232) + 2nd native GLAN • USB 3.1 Type A + True Serial (RS232) + 2nd HDMI • USB 3.1 Type A + USB 3.1 Type A + 2nd HDMI
|Palm rest expansion area options
|fingerprint reader (Windows Hello), fingerprint reader (Windows Hello, multi-user authentication), contactless smart card reader
|Security
|TPM 2.0, Password security, Integrated hardware security lock slot
|Power
|AC adapter (100V - 240V AC, 50Hz/ 60Hz, Output: 15.6V DC, 7.05A)
|Battery
|Li-ion 10.8V, 6500mAh (typ.), 6300mAh (min.)
|Battery life
|~18 hours, ~36 hours with 2nd battery
|Power management
|Standby function, ACPI BIOS
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|354mm x 301mm x 54.4mm (without protruding parts)
|Weight
|~3.35kg
|Drop resistance
|180cm
|Dust/water resistance
|IP66
|Operating temperature
|-29°C to + 63°C
|Standard configuration
|FZ-40mk1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, battery pack
|In the box
|power supply, power cord, capacitive pen, display cleaning cloth, user manual
|Price
|from €4,180 / £3,563
As well as multiple configuration options and accessories (which, Panasonic says, can include things like custom-built mounts for military vehicles designed to withstand very serious vibration), the Toughbook 40 has a one-touch Concealed Mode function designed for military operations that disables light and electronic transmissions. Mobile broadband support is currently 4G LTE, with a 5G option due in summer 2022 (you can also specify no mobile broadband). Panasonic has also built an audio subsystem suitable for the rugged/outdoor market, with plenty of volume available from the stereo speakers and four microphones that benefit from AI noise cancellation.
Check out the Toughbook 40's expansion areas:
Palm-rest expansion
panasonic-toughbook-40-palm-rest-expansion.jpg
Rear expansion
panasonic-toughbook-40-rear-expansion.jpg
Right-side expansion
panasonic-toughbook-40-right-expansion.jpg
Left-side expansion
panasonic-toughbook-40-left-expansion.jpg
