Parents, these $35 'chew-resistant' kids headphones could be a game-changer

Whether it's at home or in a classroom, kids spend a lot of time in front of a screen, most of the time with headphones on so they can listen to their teacher and fellow students on one of the many learning programs they use.

I know my kids, who are in elementary, middle and high school, all use some sort of learning app or service each week, if not daily, to complete various lessons. Their digital learning isn't anywhere near the same level as it was during the pandemic when schools were closed, but it's clear that digital learning is here to stay.

Over the years, my wife and I have bought countless headphones for our kids. Sometimes they'd last a full school year, but often times we'd have to replace them halfway through the year because they were cheap, and let's face it, kids are tough on things.

Logitech's latest education product aims to fix that problem. The company's Zone Learn headphones, announced this week, carry a price tag of $35 and are now available for Logitech's education customers to order in a package of 10.

Logitech worked with educators and kids to produce the Zone Learn headphones, putting features like voice clarity ahead of music performance. The headphones have a built-in boom mic that rotates down from the left side of the earpiece.

Durability was a focus, too, with the company claiming the headphones can withstand a four-foot drop and were tested to mil-spec requirements. Schools can pick between over-ear or on-ear pads, or a mixture of the two which are interchangeable and replaceable.

I'm currently wearing a pair of Zone Learn headphones with the over-ear pads and have to say, they're comfy even though I'm an adult and not at all who these headphones are designed for. I don't see why kids won't find them just as, if not more, comfortable than I have in my limited time with them.

In addition to the different pads, educators can order the proper cable with the headphones for the type of device(s) they'll be used with. Each cable is 4.3 feet long, and Logitech offers an Aux cable, a USB-C cable and USB-A cable. The different cables are color-coded, and even have a label embedded into the connector so they're easily identifiable.

Note that the Zone Learn headphones lack in-line controls for things like adjusting volume and a mute toggle. Instead, through feedback from educators and in an effort to simplify the experience, Logitech opted not to include the extra controls, allowing kids to use their computer or tablet's volume and mute settings.

For parents who want to buy this for their kids, I have good news. You'll be able to buy a consumer bundle of the headphones with over-ear pads, along with a USB-C and 3.5mm Aux cables later this year, with an expected price of $40.

Education users can order through their Logitech contacts right now, with shipments expected to start this spring.