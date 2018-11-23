Peer driven knowledge sharing means everyone works better collaboratively

Sharing knowledge about the business is key to an effective and engaged workforce. But how can employees share critical knowledge effectively to benefit the business?

San Francisco, CA-based social learning platform Braidio conducted a survey of 1,000 American office workers on the future of the workplace.

The survey showed that US office workers prefer collaboration in the office.

Four out of five respondents (81 percent) said that peer collaboration helps their productivity, and almost half (48 percent) said that is their preferred method of learning at work.

Although peer collaboration is the preferred method of learning for the majority of respondents, the survey found that knowledge is not being shared and captured as effectively as possible.

Just over one in three (35 percent) of employees share critical knowledge in any formal system. The knowledge sharing gap gets worse as employees gain more tenure, experience, and demanding responsibilities.

Only a quarter (26 percent) of those with 10 years on tenure and 23 percent of those with over 15 years of tenure say they consistently share their learnings with their peers.

Seven out of ten (71 percent) of workers aged 55 and over said that they rely on video content to learn new skills. Three quarters (76 percent) of 18-24 year olds learned in this way.

Almost three out of five (58 percent) of workers surveyed expect the workplace to be more isolated in the future as more and more workers become able to work from home.

Iain Scholnick, Founder and CEO of Braidio said: "Our survey found that only one third of employees capture new knowledge on an internal network, which results in critical intellectual capital being lost, and thousands of dollars wasted on learning in the workplace."

The cost of having siloed information and not enough collaboration can be detrimental to organizations with a "fixed mindset." Fixed mindset organizations tend to be content about keeping things as they are, and do not tend to look at disruptive technologies and innovation.

Creating a dynamic organization with active workflows, collaboration solutions leads to transparency across the business. Companies can be left behind if they do not adopt on innovative business strategies, which in turn, leads to an unhappy and disjointed workplace.

