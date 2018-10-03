WalkMe ActionBot understands enterprise user's needs

Across industries, chatbot useage is increasing. GlobalData's report: 'Artificial Intelligence Adoption, Usage & Investment Trends in the Telecoms Industry' found that 61 percent of respondents believed AI use cases had the highest growth potential. Moreover, 58 percent of respondents believe that AI assistants and chatbots constitute another AI use case with high growth potential.

SUMO Heavy has noticed that chatbots are gaining favor with 72 percent finding chatbots to be helpful and informative, and 74 percent open to shopping through a chatbot, compared to 55 percent in 2016.

But what about chatbots in use across the enterprise?

An intuitive chatbot that understands and automates user's needs seems like a long way off when we think about the clunky chatbots we use today.

But some companies are innovating with AI bots and natural language processing (NLP) technology to make our conversations with bots seem more natural.

San Francisco, CA-based Digital Adoption Platform WalkMe has launched its WalkMe ActionBot.

The bot is an intuitive chat interface that understands the user's needs and completes tasks spanning across various enterprise applications.

The bot uses natural language processing (NLP) technology, residing on a user's desktop, email or business application. Users type requests in to the bot to reduce wasted time clicking across multiple business systems.

ActionBot recognizes formal or casual phrases, directing users to the relevant application. It can also auto-populate fields to increase efficiency.

Users can request time off in HR applications, add customer information to sales or marketing tools, or undertake software training using the bot to activate the requisite software.

WalkMe says that users can perform any task without prior knowledge or competency on any web, mobile or desktop application.

Rephael Sweary, co-founder and president at WalkMe said: "While chatbots are increasingly embraced by organizations to improve the user experience, these solutions are typically limited to responding to basic queries.

WalkMe ActionBot takes the chatbot experience to an entirely new level, combining the latest innovations in automation, AI and NLP technologies to intuitively complete tasks on behalf of the user.

As enterprises continue to invest in ways to improve and automate how we work, WalkMe ActionBot delivers tangible benefits in employee system mastery, productivity and adoption."

