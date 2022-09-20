Peloton Row: What you need to know about Peloton's first rowing machine

Peloton

When you think of a Peloton, you probably think of its stationary bikes or treadmills with live classes. However, today Peloton is adding a new machine to its portfolio -- the Peloton Row. This machine is exactly what you would expect, a smart rowing machine. The rowing machine retails at $3,195 and is available for pre-order now.

The Row still has the features Pelotons are loved for, such as a 23.8-inch HD swivel screen, live classes and a sleek design. If you don't want a bulky exercise machine lying around your house, don't worry, the Row can be stowed vertically to minimize how much space it takes up with a compact 8ft x 2ft footprint.

The machine will come with new content and instructors for all people of all levels to enjoy a unique low-impact, full-body cardio and strength workout as well as post-class rating and insights.

"It has always been our goal to offer convenient and engaging workouts wherever, whenever. We've continuously challenged ourselves to create new, differentiated products and experiences for our Members and Peloton Row is the latest example," said Tom Cortese, Peloton's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

A stand-out feature is that the row has electronically-controlled resistance with each stroke being near-silent -- a big differentiator from the air-driven or magnetic rowing machines you hear at the gym.

In addition, the machine has new features that will optimize the user's workout such as form assist, a feature that gives the user feedback on how to fix their form and strengthen their core as they stroke. It also allows users to set personal pace targets.

The price tag is on par with the company's other devices -- a hefty $3,195. In addition to the price of the device, you have to pay for the All-Access Membership to access the content on the Peloton Row. This costs $44 USD/month.

Pre-orders in the US start today, however, don't expect to get your new Peloton before the holiday season. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in December 2022.