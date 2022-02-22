Peloton service returns after widespread outage

Peloton's outages have ended after a morning of complaints from customers who could not access classes or pages on the web.

The problem stopped users from accessing their logins, live classes, on-demand classes, and leaderboards. Peloton users also could not activate their services on Peloton bikes or treadmills.

We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services. This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web.



We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout and appreciate your patience. Please check https://t.co/Dxcht2tQB0 for updates. — Peloton (@onepeloton) February 22, 2022

Peloton said the issue began around 10:45 am ET and was resolved by about 2 pm ET, and it took place amid other unexplained outages on Tuesday.

Slack also experienced widespread outages, and reports surfaced of problems on other platforms like GitHub. By Tuesday afternoon most services had returned to normal.

The Peloton outages came at a time of turmoil for the company, which recently removed co-founder and CEO John Foley, announced about 2,800 layoffs, and canceled plans for a new factory in Ohio.

For Q2, Peloton reported a net loss of $439 million on a revenue of $1.14 billion. This pushed its guidance for the full fiscal year down by nearly $1 billion.

Despite the lack of positive news, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon has expressed interest in acquiring Peloton while The Financial Times said Nike is also interested.

The BBC added that Disney, Sony, and Apple have similarly shown interest in Peloton.