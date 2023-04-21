People are turning to ChatGPT to troubleshoot their tech problems now

June Wan/ZDNET

Just a year ago, if you had a question about anything IT-related, you would have likely turned to Google to find an answer. Now people are turning to ChatGPT to get conversational, AI-generated explanations instead.

Electric surveyed 1,000 people to find out where they are getting their IT advice from. A whopping 66% of respondents said they went to ChatGPT for help with their IT problems, according to the study.

Some of the most popular IT questions in the U.S. include basic questions such as how to fix a frozen computer screen, slow internet, slow computer or an overheated phone.

Unsurprisingly, GenZ is the generation most likely to seek IT advice from ChatGPT at 83%, followed by Millennials at 67%. GenX and Baby boomers didn't trail too far behind at 50% and 48%.

So is getting your IT advice from an AI chatbot a good idea?

Electric asked 200 IT professionals to judge ChatGPT's responses on four of the most-searched tech questions in the United States to find out.

ChatGPT's responses earned it an overall accuracy score of 39 out of 100 from IT experts. Considering ChatGPT has only been around since Nov. 2022, an overall 39% approval rate isn't too shabby.

Some of ChatGPT's answers even earned it high scores, for example, the response to "How do I make my internet faster?" got a whopping 74 accuracy score.