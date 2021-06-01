Pick up a Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip for a dollar

The Raspberry Pi Pico has been available since early this year, but starting today you can pick up the RP2040 chip that powers the board. And the good news for hobbyists and small-scale projects is that you can not only buy them on reels of 500 and 3,400, but you can also buy them as a single unit.

And it gets better -- they only cost a dollar apiece.

The Raspberry Pi RP2040 is the first microcontroller designed in-house at Raspberry Pi and it features dual Cortex M0+ cores, 264KB of on-chip RAM, and support for up to 16MB of off-chip flash memory via a QSPI bus.

The RP2040 will be offered singly, and on reels of 500 and 3,400 for $500 and $3,400, respectively.

Around 600,000 chips have currently been shipped to the usual raspberry Pi vendors, with lots more to follow, so it might take a while for the chips to trickle down to vendors and then into the hands of the hobbyists.

