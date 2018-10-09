Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS or Galaxy Note 9: 5 reasons to go with Google's phone

Google just unveiled its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The new phones include wireless charging -- a first for Pixel devices -- along with larger displays. Camera improvements thanks to AI are found throughout the entire photography experience on the Pixel 3. And, of course, Google is using AI to do other fancy things like screen incoming calls and provide a transcript on the screen in real time.

Below are 5 reasons you should pick upcoming Google's Pixel phone over Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy lineup.

Should you decide to go with a Pixel, you can pre-order the phone right now.

The Pixel's camera

With each new smartphone cycle, the camera is one area that's improved nearly across the board. Sometimes it's smaller tweaks like with Samsung's line of Galaxy phones, other times there are big steps forward as is the case with the iPhone XS.

In just two short years Google has produced what's arguably the best smartphone camera on the market -- and it's done it by using one camera, not two as is the case with its competitors.

One word comes to mind when I think of the Pixel's camera: Reliable. Its ability to consistently snap a high-quality photo is something I appreciate immensely.

Unlimited photo backup

Since the launch of the original Pixel phone, Google has provided Pixel users with unlimited photo and video (at original quality) back up through its Google Photos service for free. Google Photos offers free unlimited backup for optimized versions of your videos and photos to everyone else, but Google allows users to back up and store the original, full-quality, versions of his or her photo library.

It's an easy decision when your choices are to pay for more iCloud storage, or have Google Photos upload lower-quality photos for free on a Galaxy device.

Pure-ish Android

A lot of fuss has been made about Android and the customization that companies like Samsung make to it. With the Pixel line, Google takes "pure" Android and makes subtle tweaks, mostly to the launcher, to provide a more Pixel-like experience.

Instead of having to deal with duplicate apps as is the case on Samsung devices, a Pixel comes with Google services and apps, and nothing more.

As for the iPhone, let's face it, not everyone is a fan of iOS and it's limitations.

Monthly security updates

One thing Google has over all of its Android partners is control over the operating system. With that ownership, Google is able to reliably push out monthly security updates directly to all Pixel devices, regardless of wireless carrier. Instead of waiting for Samsung to implement an update, and attempt to time it with bug and feature updates, and then wait for the carrier to push it out, Pixel updates are simultaneous.

Admittedly, Apple has the same approach, although updates aren't always released monthly. Updates for the iPhone are released when needed, as slow or fast as required.

Pricing

Apple and Samsung each sell a phone that costs over $1,000. Google is close to that price tag, but just barely. The Pixel 3 is priced at $799 and $899 for 64GB or 128GB of storage, respectively. The Pixel 3 XL starts at $899 and tops out at $999 for the same amount of storage.

