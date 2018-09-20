​Samsung launches triple camera Galaxy A7 smartphone

Samsung Electronics has announced its first triple camera smartphone.

The Galaxy A7 comes with a 24 megapixel, 5 megapixel, and 8 megapixel camera on its back, and will begin sales in early October.

The 8 megapixel has a 120-degree wide lens, which Samsung claims as the same viewing angle as the human eye. The 24 megapixel and 5 megapixel will allow users to control the depth of field by adjusting the bokeh effect.

Samsung said the 24 megapixel lens combines four pixels into one in low light conditions for brighter photos.

The cameras also categorise subjects and optimise color, contrast and brightness to best represent them.

The A7 has a 24 megapixel front camera and adjustable LED flash, and has filters and AR emojis that can be added.

The phone packs a 6-inch Super AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound. It also has glass cover and fingerprint sensor. It comes in blue, black, gold, and pink. It also has the firm's AI assistant Bixby, as well as Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

Earlier this month, Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh said the company's mid-range phones will get cutting-edge features before its flagships going forward.

The company is also aiming to become the first company to launch a foldable phone, possibly within the year.

Global runner-up Huawei, which surpassed Apple in shipments in the second quarter, has already launched its own triple camera phone.

Related Coverage

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

See how Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, compares to its stablemate, the Galaxy S9+, and two other premium Android devices, the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro, spec by spec.

The best tablets for 2018: Our top picks

Tablet sales may be declining, but there are still plenty of viable use cases and many models to choose from. Here's our pick of the best.

Huawei P Smart review: Overshadowed by its budget-brand stablemate

Huawei's P Smart and the Honor 9 Lite are very similar handsets, but the latter costs less and has a better front camera.

The 4 features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that business users need most (TechRepublic)

The new $1,000-plus smartphone is geared toward business users with everything from an improved DeX interface, to more memory, and an updated S Pen.