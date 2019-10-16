Pixel 4 vs. Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: We compare specs, prices, and features

Pixel 4: Google's new improved camera comes with a great phone, too Not everything was leaked. Direct from 'Made by Google' event, Matthew Miller and Jason Cipriani share one disappointment and a pleasant surprise. Read more: https://zd.net/2BeFvZx

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

After Google's Pixel event on Tuesday, we now have a final roster of 2019 flagship smartphones. Unless there's some sort of surprise event, the main offerings you'll find any carrier stores through the end of the year include Google's Pixel 4, Apple's iPhone 11, and Samsung's Galaxy S10.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available for preorder right now and will begin shipping next week.

Often, it's helpful to look at the specifications and features of a few devices compared to one another. Here's a comparison of the Pixel 4, Galaxy S10, and the iPhone 11 Pro.



Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL Galaxy S10/Galaxy S10 Plus iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max Starting price $799/$899 $899/$999 $999/$1,099 Operating Sytsem Android 10 Android 9.0 Pie iOS 13 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 A13 Bionic Memory 6GB 6GB/8GB/12GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 64GB/256GB/512GB External Storage No Yes No Display 90Hz 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED/90Hz 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED 6.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED/6.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED 5.8-inch Super XDR Retina OLED/6.5-inch Super Rentia XDR Display Rear Cameras 16MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12.2MP f/1.7 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle, 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 12MP f/2.0 telephoto, 12MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle Front camera 8MP f/2.0 10MP f/1.9, 8MP f/2.2 depth camera (S10 Plus) 12MP f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC/MST Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, UWB Battery 2,800mAh/3,700mAh 3,400mAh/4,100mAh 3,174mAh/3,969mAh Charging port USB-C USB-C Lightning Biometrics Face Unlock Fingerprint, face recognition Face ID Dimensions 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2mm 162g/75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2mm 193g 70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm 157g/74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm 175g 71.4 x 144 x 8.1mm 188g/77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm 226g

Specifications only tell part of the story, of course, but give us a good starting point when setting expectations for how a phone should perform. There are other tangibles, such as software features and customizations, that also impact overall performance.

Apple's App Store and iOS/Mac OS ecosystem is a distinct advantage to some, while others don't like the control Apple exerts over its platforms. It's still too early to tell, but Google's camera software appears to give the Pixel 4's camera an advantage -- particularly at night. Samsung's One UI and its suite of Galaxy devices and services create an ecosystem in its own right.

There's not a clear cut "winner" on this chart, and it's hard to recommend just one phone, but if you had to pick one, which would it be? Arguably, there's a case to be made that the $699 iPhone 11 is the best for a smartphone available right now, even though it's not included on this list.