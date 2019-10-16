Pixel 4 vs. Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: We compare specs, prices, and features

After Google's Pixel event on Tuesday, we now have a final roster of 2019 flagship smartphones. Unless there's some sort of surprise event, the main offerings you'll find any carrier stores through the end of the year include Google's Pixel 4, Apple's iPhone 11, and Samsung's Galaxy S10.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available for preorder right now and will begin shipping next week.

Often, it's helpful to look at the specifications and features of a few devices compared to one another. Here's a comparison of the Pixel 4, Galaxy S10, and the iPhone 11 Pro.


Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XLGalaxy S10/Galaxy S10 PlusiPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max
Starting price$799/$899$899/$999$999/$1,099
Operating SytsemAndroid 10Android 9.0 PieiOS 13
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 855A13 Bionic
Memory6GB6GB/8GB/12GB4GB
Storage64GB/128GB128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB64GB/256GB/512GB
External StorageNoYesNo
Display90Hz 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED/90Hz 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED6.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED/6.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED5.8-inch Super XDR Retina OLED/6.5-inch Super Rentia XDR Display
Rear Cameras16MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12.2MP f/1.712MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.5 wide-angle, 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle12MP f/2.0 telephoto, 12MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle
Front camera8MP f/2.010MP f/1.9, 8MP f/2.2 depth camera (S10 Plus)12MP f/2.2
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFCWi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC/MSTWi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, UWB
Battery2,800mAh/3,700mAh3,400mAh/4,100mAh3,174mAh/3,969mAh
Charging portUSB-CUSB-CLightning
BiometricsFace UnlockFingerprint, face recognitionFace ID
Dimensions68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2mm 162g/75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2mm 193g70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm 157g/74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm 175g71.4 x 144 x 8.1mm 188g/77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm 226g

Specifications only tell part of the story, of course, but give us a good starting point when setting expectations for how a phone should perform. There are other tangibles, such as software features and customizations, that also impact overall performance.

Apple's App Store and iOS/Mac OS ecosystem is a distinct advantage to some, while others don't like the control Apple exerts over its platforms. It's still too early to tell, but Google's camera software appears to give the Pixel 4's camera an advantage -- particularly at night. Samsung's One UI and its suite of Galaxy devices and services create an ecosystem in its own right.

There's not a clear cut "winner" on this chart, and it's hard to recommend just one phone, but if you had to pick one, which would it be? Arguably, there's a case to be made that the $699 iPhone 11 is the best for a smartphone available right now, even though it's not included on this list. 

