Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: How to pre-order and where to find the best deals

Following months of leaks, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been announced and are already available to pre-order.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL can be purchased from Google directly or from every major US carrier. They're available in three different colors and with either 64GB or 12GB storage capacities. If you need help determining which model and configuration is best for you, see ZDNet's guide here. But if you already know what you want and simply need to figure out where to buy it and whether there are any good deals available out there, look no further. We've done all the legwork for you.

How much do the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cost?



Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch display and is available in Just Black, Clearly White, or Oh so Orange. It costs $799 for the 64GB model and goes up to $899 for 128GB of storage. It is available unlocked, from any major US carrier, or with a Google Fi plan.

Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch display and is available in Just Black, Clearly White, or Oh so Orange. It costs $899 for the 64GB model and goes up to $999 for 128GB of storage. It is available unlocked, from any major US carrier, or with a Google Fi plan.

When can you buy the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL?

You can now pre-order both phones. Pre-orders opened Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. They will ship from Tuesday, Oct. 29, which is also when the phones become available to purchase directly from Google, carriers, and retail stores.

How to pre-order the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL



The easiest way to pre-order is from Google. You can use the online Google Store to order an unlocked model or Verizon-specific model. You can also get it with a Google Fi plan. However, if you'd like to explore your options even further, we've provided some links below so you can easily purchase through whichever retailer or carrier you prefer.

We suggest you buy your phone unlocked, as you'll be able to use it with any carrier.

Pixel 4

Pre-order from: AT&T | B&H | Best Buy | Google | Sprint | T-Mobile | Verizon | Xfinity Mobile | Spectrum Mobile

Pixel 4 XL

Pre-order from: AT&T | B&H | Best Buy | Google | Sprint | T-Mobile | Verizon | Xfinity Mobile | Spectrum Mobile

How to get Google One for free with Pixel 4



Google has a new trial promo for its Google One service: When you buy one of the new Pixel 4 phones from the Google Store, you'll get three free months on the 100GB tier upon setup. If you want to continue on the 100GB plan after your free trial ends, it costs $1.99 per month (or you can downgrade to the free 15GB plan, but it doesn't have perks).

Google One offers not only cloud storage for your devices, but also automated backups, support for uncompressed photos and videos, access to tech support, and perks like hotel discounts and Google Play credits.

Best Pixel 4 deals

Here are the best deals from each of the major US carriers and retail stores, along with some of their fine print.

US CARRIERS

AT&T | View AT&T's offer here

AT&T opens pre-orders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in stores and online at midnight on Oct. 15. It is offering $300 in bill credits to current customers if they trade in their old phone (or up to $700 off for customers who switch from another carrier and trade in their old phones). The Pixel 4 starts at $28 per month for 30 months, and the Pixel 4 XL starts at $32 per month for 30 months.

Sprint | View Sprint's offer here

Sprint opens pre-orders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in stores and online at midnight on Oct. 15. It has a two-for-one: If you lease a Pixel 4, you can get a second for free; or, if you lease a Pixel 4 XL, you can get a Pixel 4 or a Pixel XL for free. The 64GB Pixel 4 starts at $33 a month for 18 months, and the 64GB Pixel 4 XL starts at $38 a month.

T-Mobile | View T-Mobile's offer here

T-Mobile opens pre-orders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in stores and online at midnight on Oct. 15. It is offering a free Pixel 4 or up to $800 off a Pixel 4 XL -- paid back via 24 monthly credits on your bill if you switch to T-Mobile and trade an older Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 phone. If you don't have a Pixel phone, you can get up to $300 trade-in credit with an eligible device.

Verizon | View Verizon's offer here

Verizon was the first to open pre-orders. It is offering a "buy one, get one free" promo on its monthly Unlimited plan. So, if you buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free or save $800 on another Pixel 4. Alternatively, you can save $450 by trading an eligible phone. Either way, if you switch to Unlimited from another carrier, you get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

The 64GB Pixel 4 starts at $33 a month over 24 months, and the 64GB Pixel 4 XL starts at $38.

Google Fi | View Google Fi's offer here

If you pre-order a Pixel 4 or a Pixel 4 XL, you can get $100 in Google Fi service credits.

Xfinity Mobile | View Xfinity's offer here

Xfinity Mobile has some boilerplate trade-in deals, effectively lowering your monthly payment to $33 over 24 months for a 64GB Pixel 4, $37 for a 128GB Pixel 4, $37 for a 64GB Pixel 4 XL, or $41 for a 128GB Pixel 4 XL.

View Spectrum Mobile | View Spectrum Mobile's offer here

Spectrum Mobile also allows trade-ins, but it's also offering $200 toward a new device. You can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for $33 a month over 24 months, or you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 XL for $37 a month over 24 months.

RETAILERS

B&H | View B&H's offer here

B&H is offering Pixel 4 pre-orders with a $100 B&H gift card and three months of service on the Mint mobile network.

Best Buy | View Best Buy's offer here

Best Buy is offering Pixel 4 pre-orders with a $150 Best Buy gift card -- if you have a qualified activation through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. Alternatively, if you don't want to activate your new phone, you can get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase.

Google | View Google's offer here

If you pre-order through the Google Store, Google is offering a $100 Google Store credit and three months of 100GB cloud storage on Google One. Plus, all Pixel 4 phones come with a $100 Google Store gift card.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.