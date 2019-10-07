Google Pixel 4: Release date, leaks, rumors, features, and specs

Google Pixel 3a review After a long five-year wait, an affordable Google phone is back.

We already know quite a bit about Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which will be announced during a special event on Oct. 15 in New York City. Of course, Google will announce more than the Pixel 4. We expect a new Google mesh Wi-Fi system, a new Pixelbook, perhaps new Pixel Buds, and (hopefully) a surprise or two.

Google will livestream the event on YouTube for those who want to watch. It starts at 7 am PT/10 am ET.

As for Pixel 4, well, we pretty much have a complete picture now. Google tried to head off the leaks this year, by posting a photo and confirming the name of the phone, but that plan backfired. Countless photos, videos, specification sheets, and renders have leaked online since then and were posted far and wide.

In short, the Pixel 4 looks to be a stunning phone, and if all the leaks and rumors prove true, we're in for a treat.

Keep in mind, until Google stands on a stage and officially announces the Pixel 4, any of the information below can change.

When will it be available?

It will be announced on Oct. 15

Exact ship date is unknown right now

All we know is the phone will be announced on Oct. 15. We don't know when it will be available for preorder, or when it will begin shipping.

How much will it cost?

Hopefully similar to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Pricing hasn't leaked yet, and even if there are rumored numbers, the cost of new phones seems to be what all the leaks get wrong. A recent trend among smartphone makers is rising prices, but hopefully, Google finds a way to buck that and keep prices in line with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which launched at $799 and $899, respectively.

Image: Evan Blass

What will it look like?

Like previous Pixels, but with a single color instead of two-tone

A new camera arrangement looks a lot like the iPhone 11's

No notches this year

The Pixel line has always had a two-tone look on the back of the phone, but photos and videos leaked so far show a single color across the entire device. Evan Blass posted an image of the new "Oh So Orange" color, along with renders of a black version and a white version.

As you can see in the leaked render above, the Pixel 4 ditches any sort of display cutout or notch. Instead, the top bezel houses the front-facing camera setup that will be used for the Pixel's facial recognition/unlock feature.

What about new features?

Project Soli will allow hand gesture to control the Pixel 4

Face unlock feature will debut

Improved camera features

Smarter Google Assistant

Google confirmed that Project Soli, a radar-based system, will be used in Pixel 4. Using Motion Sense, you'll be able to wave your hand over the phone on a table to mute incoming calls, switch tracks, and similar tasks.

Also included in the Pixel 4 is a facial recognition system that can be used to unlock the phone, and presumably, make purchases with Google Pay. There's not a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4, so it makes sense that anything you used the fingerprint reader for can now be accomplished with face unlock.

Google will take advantage of having two cameras on the Pixel 4 -- a first for the Pixel line -- by adding new exposure controls, and Night Sight is gaining the ability to photograph the stars. Once again, 9to5Google has all the info, complete with photo samples.

Google Assistant will also see updates with the launch of the Pixel 4. Specifically, 9to5Google has a video of the new Google Assistant running on Pixel 4. In the video, Assistant appears to be smarter and more aware of what you're doing and can use that to complete tasks on your behalf. The website uses the example of receiving a text asking what time your flight lands from a friend. You ask Assistant to see your itinerary, and then ask Assistant to send a text with the time -- all without saying who to send the message to.

What about the specs?

9to5Google was able to get their hands on what it claims is the official spec sheet for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Here's what we should expect:

Google Pixel 4 specs

Display: 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED) -- Ambient EQ

Battery: 2,800mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Pixel Neural Core

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64GB, 128GB

Cameras: 12MP Dual-Pixel and 16MP Telephoto

Audio: Stereo speakers

Security: Titan M Security Module

Features: Face unlock, Motion Sense

OS: Android OS with three years of security and OS updates

Google Pixel 4 XL specs

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED) -- Ambient EQ

Battery: 3,700mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Pixel Neural Core

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64GB, 128GB

Cameras: 12MP Dual-Pixel and 16MP Telephoto

Audio: Stereo speakers

Security: Titan M Security Module

Features: Face unlock, Motion Sense

OS: Android OS with three years of security and OS updates

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the spec sheet is that the Pixel 4 will have a 90Hz display, which should make common tasks like gaming and scrolling through your Facebook feel smoother.