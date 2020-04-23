Plugable unveils Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual display docking station

Need a dock for your Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C device? Plugable's new TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual-display docking station transforms a single port into a multitude of different ports.

The TBT3-UDC1 is powered by the latest Titan Ridge chipset and is compatible with both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hosts (although USB-C hosts will have reduced functionality because of the core differences between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C).

The dock, which is compatible with Windows 10 and macOS Sierra or later (for full compatibility listings, check with the manufacturer), can drive two DisplayPort 4K monitors at 60Hz with all your USB or USB-C peripherals, while also providing up to 60W of charging.

There's also a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Must read: The next-gen iPhone SE is an iPhone without the pointless, overpriced gimmicks

Plugable TBT3-UDC1 ports.

1x host port (Thunderbolt 3/USB-C)

2x DisplayPort

2x USB-C (10Gbps, Data Only)

1x USB-A (10Gbps)

2x USB-A (5Gbps)

Gigabit Ethernet

Headset Audio Jack

The dock is supplied with a 0.8 meter (~31.5 inches) Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps cable and a power adapter. Regularly priced at $199, the Plugable TBT3-UDC1 is available for the next week or so for $179 from Amazon.