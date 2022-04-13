Polar announces Pacer series: Affordable next generation running watches

The new Polar Pacer and Pacer Pro are engineered for running so while they do support other sports, the focus is clearly on providing an optimal experience for runners. This includes beginning runners all of the way up to professional runners. At just $199.90 for the Polar Pacer and $299.90 for the Pacer Pro, the watches are easy to recommend for those looking for a wearable to provide detailed data, coaching, and guidance to help you understand your body and your performance.

Both watches include a host of features for runners, including integrated GPS receivers, multiple running profiles, running performance tests, new walking test that is great for first-time runners, running index, advanced sleep tracking, music controls for music playing from your connected phone, smartphone notifications, and long battery life (35 hours with full GPS and heart rate tracking enabled). There are available in compelling colors and are very light weight watches for all runners. The Polar Pacer weighs in at 40 grams and the Pacer Pro at just 41 grams.

Image: Polar

Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro, stated:

Running is a beloved sport, and it shows no signs of declining. In fact, one-fourth of all the workouts our users record is a run. At Polar, we're committed to providing the guidance and support needed to pursue a healthier, more active lifestyle. For that, we're delivering a pair of beautiful running watches, each with a vibrant display, an all-new high-performance hardware platform, our world-renowned wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, and powerful training tools for an incomparable running experience. The Pacer product name goes a long way in our history. Decades ago, it was a ground-breaking heart rate monitor and we built upon its legacy to create a new line of products that concentrate everything we know about running.

The Polar Pacer Pro is available today in Carbon Gray, Snow White, Midnight Blue, and Autumn Maroon. An Aurora Green color will be available later this year. The Polar Pacer is available for pre-order with shipping starting in May. Available colors include Night Black, Cloud White, Deep Teal, and Purple Dusk. The Pacer Pro works with the Polar Shift adapter, included in the retail package, and 20mm bands, but by default, it has custom silicone bands. The Polar Pacer works out of the box with standard 20mm bands.

Image: Polar

The Polar Pacer Pro is priced $100 more than the Pacer and includes some advanced functions, including running power from the wrist, barometer for Hill Splitter functionality, and mapping through Komoot. Polar has advanced heart rate sensors on the back of both watches that help provide you with recovery guidance and coach you to your best performance.