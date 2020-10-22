Prep for industry-standard cybersecurity certification exams with this $49 bundle

The number of data breaches seems to increase year to year, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Luckily, that means the demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high, and without an adequate supply of skilled workers, pursuing a career in cybersecurity can earn you an excellent living.

There's no better time to enter the cybersecurity industry, but you won't be able to land these roles without the proper certifications. On top of that, there are countless career paths cybersecurity professionals can take, such as security auditing or information risk management. If you're looking to take your IT career to the next level, this $49 6-course bundle is a great way to build your skillset and land the roles that will lead you towards a successful career in cybersecurity.

The Advanced Cyber Security Career Advancement Bundle features six courses to prepare you for industry-standard certifications that will lay the foundations for your career. The first course you should tackle is Introduction to Cyber Security, which provides a foundational look at the current cybersecurity landscape and the tools used to evaluate and manage security protocols.

You'll want to earn a proper cert once you're more experienced. A CISM Certification is highly recommended as it endorses your skills in enterprise information security, which is covered in this bundle's fifth course. Alternatively, a CCSP Certification is an excellent option if you're interested in cloud security, and this content is covered in the third course.

There is no single cybersecurity career path that will apply to everyone. Once you have several years of experience on your resume, you'll want to specialize in an area that you enjoy working in. Either way, your skills will be in demand, and companies are willing to pay handsomely for them.