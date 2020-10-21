Prep for IT cert exams: AWS, Google Cloud, and CompTIA with this $99 bundle

As more companies migrate from in-house solutions to cloud computing, the demand for cloud professionals continues to skyrocket. It takes years of study and experience to land a job as a cloud solutions architect, but the payoff is more than worth it. In fact, solutions architects with AWS experience can easily make over $150k a year.

But as we said, there are several career milestones you must meet before you can even think about landing those roles. Starting from the bottom, you'll need an entry-level It certification and a couple of years of practical experience before you delve into associate and professional roles. Of course, these require their own separate certifications as well. Thankfully, this massive 22-course bundle contains a wealth of knowledge that will prepare you for certification exams at all levels of experience, all for just $99.

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle contains nearly 250 hours worth of educational content to prepare you for IT certification exams from Amazon AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, and more.

Aspiring IT professionals with no experience should aim for entry-level certs like CompTIA A+ or Cisco CCNA. Earning one of these certifies your expertise in building computer systems. Once you have some years under your belt, you can aim for Network+, CCNP, or equivalent certifications, which require knowledge on how to maintain and troubleshoot a network.

This bundle also includes a handful of one-off courses to complement your growing IT experience, but this wouldn't be an AWS bundle if we didn't cover the many AWS skills you can learn. You'll find 10 courses dedicated to cloud computing services in this bundle alone. If you're diving into AWS for the first time, a great first step would be the AWS Solutions Architect Associate course, which will introduce you to the AWS platform. You can supplement your studies further with AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: Essentials Course 2020, which also covers architecture deployment, EC2 instances, EFS volumes, and more.

The IT field is incredibly competitive, and staying on top of the latest technology is paramount if you want to succeed. With the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle, not only do you get access to the latest cloud best practices, but you also get study material that can guide you from entry-level roles to more senior cloud positions. Each course in this bundle typically costs $199, but you can get the entire 22-course bundle today for $99, or 97% off.