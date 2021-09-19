Prep for Microsoft Azure certification exams that will boost your resume and career for just $35

We all know that pretty much everything is residing in the cloud these days. Since Microsoft Azure is one of the biggest enterprise players, it's almost a given that adding Azure certifications to your resume will put you ahead of the competition and boost your career a lot faster. So if you've got some networking experience, some general knowledge of IT architecture, and the basics of cloud computing, the extremely affordable 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle will help you pass those certification exams.

ZDNet Academy Browse all the latest courses and deals

Suppose you actually happen to be familiar with Azure and just need the certification to validate your skills. In that case, the 21 lessons contained in just one hour of "AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Full Course" should be all you need to pass that exam. But if you'd prefer a more comprehensive course, "AZ-104 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2021" offers 146 lectures over the course of 12 hours. Afterwards, you can follow up with "AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep" to move on to the next certification.

You get lifetime access to this bundle, so it's unnecessary to try to rush through all of the courses, one right after the other. When you're ready to move up again, you can take "AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep", then "AZ-303 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam", which students loved, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Certified Azure developer and architect Scott Duffy teaches both of those courses, bringing two decades of experience working with Microsoft technologies.

Software developers will appreciate "New for 9.2! Part 1 Foundation Certification Training" if they are interested in this certification for TOGAF. It explains all of the proper techniques used to assess a specific enterprise's requirements and how to design precisely the correct solutions to meet its current and future needs. Although students should have at least some experience with solving enterprise-level problems, it's not necessary to be familiar with TOGAF itself.

Don't pass up this chance to affordably learn Azure skills and take your tech career to the next level. Get The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle today while it's on sale for only $34.99.