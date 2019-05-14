Presearch extension enables private searching across on Chrome, Firefox, and Brave browsers

If you would like to break Google's stranglehold on your search habits, you might want to have a look at a blockchain-based startup that aims to reward you for searching the web.

Toronto, ON-based Presearch has released new browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Brave browsers which let anyone search privately, without sharing or compromising personal data.

must read Windows 10 privacy guide: How to take control In this guide, Ed Bott shows you which privacy settings help you create the right balance of privacy and convenience in Windows 10. Read More

The decentralized search engine rewards its 250,000 monthly active community members for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.

PRE tokens earned through Presearch can be used to purchase advertisements on the platform. The PRE tokens cannot be used to spend on yourself – nor on any of its partner platforms.

It does not store searches or identifying information, and allows users to select their preferred search engines from more than 80 options including Google, Wikipedia, Amazon, and Facebook.

Colin Pape, founder of Presearch said:

The Presearch community has grown to more than a million members in under a year, showing that searchers want change; more choice, more privacy and more rewards. The new browser extension makes it even easier to switch to Presearch and start earning cryptocurrency when you search. We developed the extension because the community kept requesting it, and we're grateful to all who are helping improve Presearch as it continues to grow and evolve.

So will it succeed? At the moment, not many users are focused on buying ads across partner platforms – so the incentive to use Presearch will not be strong for them.

But the knowledge that private searching is spreading across browsers, and websites might give users the incentive to use the extension and browse their normal sites without any risk of compromising their data.

Related content

We rely on social media and smartphone apps, from dating and connecting to online shopping and browsing the web. We constantly give out private data online -- but what exactly do we share with these platforms?

Before enterprises can implement new IoT technology, they must be aware of potential security risks, staff's readiness to support the technology, and how to properly deploy it.

Email is creating major security risks as IT workers store and share sensitive documents via email and instant messages.

Most Americans think they will be victims of cyber crime -– yet not many are concerned about it