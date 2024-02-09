Presidents' Day deal: Grab a 2023 M2 MacBook Air for $300 off

Apple's 2023 MacBook Air M2 is currently $300 at Best Buy. June Wan/ZDNET

Apple's 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip is one of ZDNET's picks for best laptops, and is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price. The latter is even better right now -- ahead of Presidents' Day you can buy the 15-inch MacBook Air for $999 at Best Buy, a discount $30 more than what we saw during Cyber Monday.

The 2023 MacBook Air M2 features a sleek and modern design and MagSafe charging, along with a six-speaker sound system, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, and an 18-hour battery life. It weighs just over 3 pounds, making it one of the lighter laptops of its size.

We aren't sure how long this deal (or stock) will last, but we'd recommend buying soon.

For more, check out ZDNET's hands-on review of the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.