Problems downloading iOS 16? Here's how to fix it fast

Been hammering that update button on your iPhone trying to get iOS 16 downloaded but having no success?
You're not alone.
Fortunately, most people get their download working after checking and tweaking these simple things.
First thing to get out of the way is whether your iPhone can run iOS 16.
If you have one of the following, you're good to go:
If not, iOS 15.7 is the end of the line for you.
Your iPhone must have at least 50% charge or be connected to the charger to start installing the update.
My recommendations are to have at least 50% charge AND be connected to the charger, as this eliminates the chances of anything going wrong should the update take longer than anticipated.
Apple servers are busy sending the iOS 16 update to hundreds of millions of iPhones, so delays and glitches are inevitable.
Take a break, have a beverage or go for a walk and try it again later.
Major iOS releases are many gigabytes in size, and that's a big file to download.
Get the best internet connection possible, whether that be Wi-Fi or cellular (be careful downloading over cellular if you have data caps as it could get exceedingly expensive!).
Some people find that switching into and out of Airplane Mode does the trick.
If you connect to the internet using a VPN connection, switching that off may help. I've found this especially useful when the update is stuck in the Update Requested stage.
This simple trick works for so many problems, and not being able to download an iOS update is indeed one of those problems it can fix.
How you reboot your iPhone depends on which one you have.
It's not out yet!
Apple confirmed that iOS will release first. No date has been given for the release of iPadOS 16, and the latest update for this platform is iPadOS 15.7.