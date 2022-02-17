Protect your data online for $300 with this Indiegogo-funded decentralized VPN device

StackCommerce

With cyber-attacks occurring daily, finding protection for your data and privacy can be stressful, even if you're just surfing the web at home. And while VPNs can safeguard your internet activity, their subscription fees can add up. Luckily, you can enjoy maximum protection with just one payment with the Deeper Connect Nano, a decentralized VPN device.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Deeper Connect Nano provides a 7-layer firewall that will protect your entire home or company network. It's entirely serverless and 100% distributed, so your data will never be hacked, leaked, logged, or subpoenaed. It will also block malware, trackers, and ads as it monitors web traffic.

As a decentralized private network, the Nano serves as both server and client, with automatic IP address changes based on the routing rules you set. You still get speedy connections that allow you to do whatever you like online without bottlenecks. Yet the plug-and-play design and dashboard's intuitive UI make setup and operation a breeze. It also has parental controls to filter violent and adult content.

One of the best things about the Nano is its tiny footprint. At 2.48 x 2.40 x 0.94-inches, it's quite portable. And with travel restrictions loosening, you can keep your data protected while on the go, especially if you plan to visit countries with stringent content restrictions.

Finally, the Nano gets high marks from users, not just for the product but also for the support. Like other buyers, verified purchaser Leland H. rated the device five stars, sharing, "Extremely easy to set up and install. It took less than a minute. This device replaces the VPN software and subscription I've been using and protects all the devices within my residence. I did need a little help setting up some specialized settings from Deeper Connect's tech support department but they were very fast and responsive and super helpful."

Don't pass up this opportunity to protect all of your computing, mobile, and IoT devices once and for all. Get Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware today for a one-time price of $299 with no monthly fees.