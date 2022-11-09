Protect your smartphone with an ESR tempered glass screen protector

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The other day I did a dumb thing. I dropped my iPhone 14 Pro Max onto rough rocks.
It landed facedown.
And resulted in a crack.
Thankfully, the crack was in the sacrificial screen protector that I'd fitted as soon as I took the iPhone from its box.
It could have been a lot worse!
But this means I needed to replace the screen protector. I decided to fit an ESR tempered glass screen protector.
A good screen protector gives you everything you need to apply the screen protector successfully. With this ESR kit you get not one, but three screen protectors, a frame to fit it with, cleaning wipes, a nonslip mat to work on, dust removal stickers, and a microfiber cloth.
It's a really good, high-quality kit.
Let me take you through the process and offer a few tips to help you successfully apply the screen protector.
Step 1: First, read the instructions. Yeah, I know, no one has time for that, but make time.
Step 2: Next, check to see if the screen protector fits your phone. (Check its compatibility before you buy it, but also physically hold it up and check.) This process is called a dry fit, and it's important, especially if you're removing an existing screen protector, as you don't want to end up without a screen protector.
Step 3: Satisfied that you have the right kit, remove the old, cracked screen protector.
Step 4: Clean the screen well. Even if you had a screen protector fitted, there will be dirt and muck around the edges that you need to remove.
Step 5: Fit the alignment frame around the display.
Step 6: Remove any last bits of dirt and dust.
Step 7: Remove the film covering the screen protector. Keep the adhesive side facing down to prevent dust falling onto it.
Step 8: Align the bottom of the screen protector with the alignment frame (note that the screen protector has a top and a bottom), and drop it on the display.
Step 9: Work any bubbles to the edge using a finger or the microfiber cloth. If there are any stubborn bubbles, you might need to lift the protector to get them out.
Step 10: Job done: Your phone's screen is protected.