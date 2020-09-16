Pure Storage acquires Portworx for $370 million

Pure Storage said it will acquire Portworx, which offers a Kubernetes data services platform, for $370 million in cash. The acquisitions is Pure's largest purchase to date.

The acquisition also means that Pure is pushing more into multi-cloud data services along with its integrated storage gear and software.

Portworx is among the leading Kubernetes data services platforms and works with all the public clouds. For Pure, Portworx will enable it to support Kubernetes and containers.

CEO Charles Giancarlo said the purchase will enable it to cover traditional and cloud native applications better.

Portworx will also bring a host of Global 2000 customers to Pure's stable including Carrefour, Comcast, Kroger and T-Mobile. The company's data layer aims to help manage data mobility, availability, automation and security.

Pure is planning to combine Portworx container data services with its Pure Service Orchestrator and data platforms. With the acquisition, Pure will offer a suite of data services to be deployed in cloud, bare metal or enterprise arrays via Kubernetes.

