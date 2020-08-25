Pure Storage offers all-QLC storage array with updated FlashArray//CC

Pure Storage on Tuesday rolled out updates to its FlashArray//C product, extending quad-level cell (QLC) flash technology end-to-end. The all-QLC storage array is built on Pure's DirectFlash technology.

QLC flash is designed to cost-effectively meet the needs of high-capacity workloads. This makes it well-suited for replacing legacy hybrid storage arrays, Pure says. Pure's QLC-based FlashArray//C is available with 24.7 TB and 49 TB QLC DirectFlash modules. The low total cost of ownership makes it accessible for new use cases that typically rely on spinning disk or hybrid solutions -- use cases like backup and data protection, test/dev environments and workload consolidation.

The FlashArray//C, designed for high-capacity workloads, complements Pure's d FlashArray//X, which is designed for customers that need low-latency storage.

Meanwhile, Pure on Tuesday also announced its second quarter financial results, beating market expectations.

Q2 non-GAAP net income per share came to 6 cents on revenue of $403.7 million, up 2 percent year-over-year.

Anlalysts were expecting a net loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $395.34 million.

Pure's subscription services grew 37 percent year-over-year to $131.4 million. Pure added a number of new as-a-service customers in the quarter, including Arrow Energy, BidFX, Dizzion Managed Desktop as-a-Service, Lafayette General Hospital and Telstra.

Deferred revenue in Q2 came to $724.8 million, up 19.3 percent year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $956.4 million, up 24.2 percent year-over-year.

"We had a solid quarter, reflecting Pure's unmatched technology leadership, simplicity, performance and extraordinary reliability that makes us the right decision during this time," CEO Charles Giancarlo said in a statement. "Pure delivers the Modern Data Experience by providing dynamic storage, a cloud-like experience via APIs, shared services and flexible on-demand consumption. Looking forward, I am confident in our opportunity, long-term strategy and ability to reaccelerate growth upon exiting the global crisis."