Pure Storage buys Compuverde to expand hybrid cloud storage

Pure Storage said it has acquired Compuverde, which makes storage software designed for file storage in hybrid cloud deployments.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Pure said that Compuverde will enhance its file storage capabilities and allow it to target hybrid architectures. Charles Giancarlo, CEO of Pure, said Compuverde will complement its hybrid data tools such as Cloud Data Services.

The acquisition of Compuverde is part of a broader push by Pure into enabling data storage and movement across multiple environments. Compuverde also has a strong partner network in industries such as telecom and financial services.

Stefan Bernbo, CEO of Compuverde, said in a statement on the company's site that the integration into Pure's product portfolio was enticing. Compuverde will continue to support existing customers.

