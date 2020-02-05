Qualcomm's 5G business reaches "significant inflection point"

Qualcomm published better-than-expected first quarter financial results on Wednesday, declaring that the company has started to realize the benefits of the move to 5G.

Qualcomm's Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share came to 99 cents, a decrease of 18 percent year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter was $5.05 billion, an increase of 5 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

"Our strong fiscal first quarter financial performance reflects a significant inflection point for Qualcomm as we begin to realize the benefits from the ramp of 5G," CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in a statement.

First quarter revenues from the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) segment, Qualcomm's licensing division, came to $1.4 billion, a 38 percent increase year-over-year. QTL accounts for a significant portion of Qualcomm's earnings.

The company's other business segment, QCT (Qualcomm CDA Technologies), accounts for most of its revenue. QCT revenues in Q1 were $3.62 billion, a decrease of 3 percent year-over-year. Within QCT, MSM ((mobile station modem) chip shipments in Q1 reached 155 million, a decrease of 17 percent year-over-year.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Qualcomm expects revenue between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion.