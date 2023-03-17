Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is coming to smartphones this month

Qualcomm

Qualcomm just announced its latest mobile platform that will power mid-range and even some flagship-caliber smartphones for the next year. Phones powered by the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 are expected to arrive as early as this month. Qualcomm's press release specifically notes that Redmi and Realme are both expected to announce phones that use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 this month.

Qualcomm is touting a long list of improvements to the 7+ Gen 2 chip, ranging from boosted CPU and GPU performance to a better camera experience -- particularly when it comes to low-light photography and 4K HDR videos -- mmWave, and Sub6 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem, along with Wi-Fi 6E that's part of Qualcomm's FastConnect 6900 chip.

According to Qualcomm, the 7+ Gen 2's CPU performance boost is an improvement of up to 50%, with an overall power efficiency gain of 13%; something that should lead to improved battery life. Speaking of battery life, the 7+ Gen 2 supports Quick Charge 5, which can charge from 0% to 50% in five minutes.

The 7+ Gen 2 brings support for two active SIMs to the platform, a first for this series of chips from Qualcomm.

Gaming improvements include support for up to 120 frames-per-second on a QHD+ display, along with Qualcomm aptX gaming audio and in-game chat.

Qualcomm also revealed some new AI improvements that are coming to the 7+ Gen 2. According to the chip maker, the new processor uses a "supercharged" Qualcomm AI Engine that's capable of handling tasks like upscaling video from 1080p to 4K, and improving zoom capabilities when recording videos while keeping the footage crisp and sharp.

Other camera-related improvements include support for camera modules of up to 200 megapixels.

It's unclear when we'll see a smartphone in the US using Qualcomm's latest processor. I'd imagine we'll see Samsung use it in one of its A series Galaxy phones, like it did with the Galaxy A74.