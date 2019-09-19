Queensland stands up data bureau to help reduce road toll

The Queensland government on Thursday announced it would compile data from its various agencies, with the overarching goal of reducing the death toll on the state's roads.

The state has stood up a five-member Road Safety Data Bureau, comprised of staff from Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service, Queensland's Motor Accident Insurance Commission, and Queensland Health's Jamieson Trauma Institute, hoping to gain insight into the social, emotional, and economic costs of road trauma.

"In 2018, the economic cost of fatalities and hospitalised casualties as a result of crashes in Queensland was estimated at more than AU$5 billion," Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

"Queensland Health data shows almost 15% of hospital admissions are attributed to transport crashes across all age groups and account for almost 30,000 patient bed days each year.

"The true road toll includes more than fatalities alone."

See also: Government kicks off AU$15m pilot using data on Australians living with disability

Bailey said eliminating death and debilitating injury on the road was an investment that also makes financial sense.

The minister said the new bureau -- funded to the tune of AU$3 million to cover the implementation, employment, and on-costs associated with its establishment -- would fill the gaps in the road crash and trauma data currently collected by Queensland's government agencies.

"Relationships between these agencies already exist but co-locating these roles will allow us to develop a deeper understanding of the causes of crashes and their impacts," he continued.

"We collect a lot of data across government and industry, so it makes sense for us to explore how data can allow us to make better and faster decisions."

There has been 152 lives lost on Queensland roads alone this year.

The Queensland government earlier this month announced the creation of a new role to lead digital transformation in the state, with a yet to-be appointed Chief Customer and Digital Officer to be charged with "raising the bar on customer service" as the state looks to become a leader in delivering "safe, secure online services that are easily accessible and always available for Queenslanders".

"This new role of Chief Customer and Digital Officer will ensure we will provide assurance at every level of the government's digital systems, reduce duplication, and that we invest in digital projects that meet the needs of Queenslanders," Minister for Digital Technology Mick de Brenni said.

"Our customers need to have confidence and trust that we are listening to their needs."

Additionally, the new chief will be responsible for ensuring the government is getting the best possible value from its IT investments.

MORE FROM QUEENSLAND