Meta Quest 2 headset for $200 is the best Cyber Monday deal for 2023
Virtual reality and augmented reality are going to be some of the hottest topics in tech for 2024 because of the launch of Apple Vision Pro. And rightly so -- VR and AR are making big leaps forward. The best VR headset you can get for the money right now is the Meta Quest 2, which normally retails for $300 -- compared to $500 for the new Meta Quest 3 -- but you can get a Quest 2 for $200 in a terrific Cyber Monday deal. It's my top pick for the best Cyber Monday deal of 2023.
Both Amazon and Meta are running aggressive deals on the Meta Quest 2 for $250 with a $50 credit included -- so a $200 net price. In Amazon's case, you get a $50 Amazon digital credit (using the promo code META50), while Meta gives you a $50 credit to the Meta Quest Store that you can use to buy apps and games for the Quest.
Here are quick links to both deals:
- Meta Quest 2 for $249 with a $50 Amazon digital credit using the code META50 (Amazon)
- Meta Quest 2 for $250 with a $50 credit to the Meta Quest Store (Meta)
I'd recommend going for the Amazon deal because you have a lot more options to choose from to spend that $50 Amazon credit. However, if you're buying the Quest 2 as a holiday gift for a kid then the $50 credit to buy apps and games is a great way to help them get started.
Meta Quest 2
The Meta Quest 2 is light, portable, comfortable, and plays virtually all of the content in the Meta Quest ecosystem. It's the best VR headset for the money right now.
The Quest 2 has no cords attached, it's compact, the software is easy to navigate, and the headset and controllers are comfortable to use. I recently wrote about the Supernatural app as a killer app for fitness on the Meta Quest, and it works on the Quest 2 as well as it does on the Quest 3.
Amazon states that its deal runs through November 27. Meta does not specify how long its deal will last.
If you do decide to get the Quest 2 then I'd recommend also picking up the Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2 because it's discounted for Cyber Monday at Best Buy and it will make your life easier when charging and storing the Quest 2. It retails for $99 and the average street price is typically $79, but Best Buy's current deal for $59 is a winner.
Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2
Anker's charging dock for the Meta Quest 2 provides a great way to store, protect, and refill the charge on your Quest 2.