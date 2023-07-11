Quick Amazon Prime Day trick: How to find the deals you really want

Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Are you overwhelmed by the enormous selection of Prime Day deals? How can you find the deals you actually care about? ZDNET is updating our best Prime Day 2023 deals list throughout both days but if you're more of a DIYer like me, here's a super-quick, but super-helpful tip.

Scroll through your wishlists. Yep, that's it. Here, take a look:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Just scroll down through the items already on your wishlists and look for the Prime Day Deal banner. You'll not only be able to save a few bucks, but do it on the items you're already interested in buying.

