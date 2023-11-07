'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 is already on, and you can expect major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. You'll also find deep discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), you're in luck -- ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best early Black Friday deals
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $79 (save $40)
- Anker MagSafe Charger: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Sense 2: $198 (save $102 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Gaming Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Windows 11 Pro: $25 (save $175 at Stack Social)
- Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Computer: $499 (save $150 at Dell)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: $60 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $179 (save $51 at Walmart)
- Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven: $299 (save $100 at Ooni)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $330 (save $270 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20 at Amazon)
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station: $699 (save $300 at Ecoflow)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $108 (save $82 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Acer Chromebook 315 15-inch laptop: $179 (save $48 at Walmart)
More top early Black Friday deals
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
Apple's 2023 M2 MacBook Air is on sale now for $250 off -- a rare occurrence for a newer Apple device. The MacBook Air is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price.
Read ZDNET's review: I can't recommend the 15-inch MacBook Air enough
- Current price: $5,500
- Original price: $7,000
The QN900C is one of ZDNET's picks for the best Samsung TVs. This 8K, 85-inch model is currently $1,500 off ahead of Black Friday. It features a nearly bezel-free design, and top-notch picture and sound quality.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $250
A GoPro camera makes a great gift for the streamer or adventurer in your life. ZDNET's reviewer noted the GoPro Hero9's excellent rear and front displays that help frame shots, and its flexibility for capturing different angles and activities.
- Current price: $550
- Original price: $720
ZDNET reviewers can attest from personal experience: Dyson cordless stick vacuums are worth the splurge. And at $170 off, it's a great time to buy one for your home or as a gift. The Dyson V11 Plus features an LCD screen that lets you toggle between three cleaning modes, and lets you know the remaining run time and maintenance alerts. You can use it on all floor types, and can convert it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stains, and furniture.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
The JBL Live 600 noise canceling headphones are one of ZDNET's picks for best noise canceling headphones, thanks to their comfortable design and strong sound quality. They're 50% off now at just $100.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
