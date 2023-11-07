/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

The best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Start your holiday shopping ahead of time with these top early Black Friday deals available now.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor

The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 is already on, and you can expect major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. You'll also find deep discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. 

If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), you're in luck -- ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

Best early Black Friday deals

More top early Black Friday deals

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip
MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,049
  • Original price: $1,299

Apple's 2023 M2 MacBook Air is on sale now for $250 off -- a rare occurrence for a newer Apple device. The MacBook Air is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price. 

Read ZDNET's review: I can't recommend the 15-inch MacBook Air enough

View now at AppleView now at B&H Photo-VideoView now at Amazon

Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV

Save $1,500
Samsung QN900C 8K QLED smart TV
Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET
  • Current price: $5,500
  • Original price: $7,000

The QN900C is one of ZDNET's picks for the best Samsung TVs. This 8K, 85-inch model is currently $1,500 off ahead of Black Friday. It features a nearly bezel-free design, and top-notch picture and sound quality.

View now at Best Buy

GoPro HERO9 5K Streaming Action Camera

Save $50
gopro-hero9-black-13.jpg
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $250

A GoPro camera makes a great gift for the streamer or adventurer in your life. ZDNET's reviewer noted the GoPro Hero9's excellent rear and front displays that help frame shots, and its flexibility for capturing different angles and activities.

View now at Best Buy

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $170
dyson-v11-detect
Dyson/ZDNET
  • Current price: $550
  • Original price: $720

ZDNET reviewers can attest from personal experience: Dyson cordless stick vacuums are worth the splurge. And at $170 off, it's a great time to buy one for your home or as a gift. The Dyson V11 Plus features an LCD screen that lets you toggle between three cleaning modes, and lets you know the remaining run time and maintenance alerts. You can use it on all floor types, and can convert it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stains, and furniture. 

View now at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save $100
jbl-live-660nc-headphones
JBL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $200

The JBL Live 600 noise canceling headphones are one of ZDNET's picks for best noise canceling headphones, thanks to their comfortable design and strong sound quality. They're 50% off now at just $100.

View now at Best Buy

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

100.png

The best early Black Friday deals under $100

walmart.png

The 49 best early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals

Image of laptops overlayed with ZDNET Black Friday text and a green and black background.

The 15 best early Best Buy Black Friday 2023 deals