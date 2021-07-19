Rapid7 buys outside-the-perimeter security firm IntSights for $335 million

Security automation technology firm Rapid7 this afternoon announced it will spend $335 million in cash and stock to buy New York-based, privately held IntSights to add "outside the wire" capabilities.

In a press release announcing the deal, Rapid7 cited the phenomenon of digital transformation as having "exponentially" expanded the "perimeter" of networks.

Rapid7 said it "will combine its community-infused threat intelligence and deep understanding of customer environments with IntSights' external threat intelligence capabilities."

IntSights, known formally as IntSights CyberIntelligence, was founded in 2015 by veterans of Israel's military intelligence units. The company has received $71 million in venture capital funding from parties including Gilot Capital Investments, Blackstone Private Equity, and Blumberg Capital.

The company advertises its threat intelligence platform as detecting attacks before they reach the perimeter of a customer's network. "Listen in on dark web chatter for up-to-the-minute details on what's coming next for your organization," are among the features touted by IntSights.

Boston-based Rapid7 was founded in 2000 and is based in Boston, Mass.

In the same release, Rapid7 said its revenue and net income for the second quarter will come in higher than previously forecast. It also said its annualized recurring revenue rose 29%, year over year, to $489 million.

Rapid7 expects to report full results on August 4th.