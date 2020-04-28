Rapid7 to acquire security management company DivvyCloud

Rapid7 announced that has agreed to acquire Divvy Cloud Corporation, a cloud security posture management (CSPM) company, for $145 million. The security analytics provider revealed the deal on Tuesday, saying the acquisition will help its customers manage the security of their cloud and container environments when bringing security and DevOps teams together.

The DivvyCloud platform aims to combine deep visibility with automated prevention and real-time risk remediation for multi-cloud environments, protecting against misconfiguration, policy violations, external and internal threats, and identity and access management challenges. The service supports Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud and Kubernetes.

"We have been very impressed with the DivvyCloud team and its technology for some time," Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. "As the rate of cloud adoption continues to rise, the DivvyCloud platform will be an important part of our offering, giving customers a much deeper, comprehensive view into their cloud security posture."

Earlier this month Rapid7 launched AttackerKB, a web portal that crowdsources vulnerability assessments to help companies understand and prioritize which bugs need to be patched before others. The site's main objective is to help infosec professionals review vulnerabilities and share the information with others, for free.

The DivvyCloud acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020.