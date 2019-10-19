Razer introduces Studio Edition mobile workstation version of its Blade 15 laptop

While best known for its gaming hardware, Razer has also dipped its foot into the enterprise space with some offerings like the Blade Pro laptop for mobile creative professionals. After all, it makes sense to cater to the game designers that will be creating the titles that will have gamers buying Razer's other products. As a sign that it had succeeded in making a mark with the Blade Pro, Razer was listed this summer as one of Nvidia's partners for its RTX Studio program, which combines its latest and greatest video cards with drivers optimized to work with ray-tracing, AI, and video editing apps for digital content creation.

The laptop promised during Nvidia's announcement has finally arrived in the form of the Blade 15 Studio Editon, which goes beyond the Blade 15 Advanced in terms of both performance and price. The top Advanced model includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q card with 8GB of video RAM (VRAM), along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage for a hefty price of $3,299.99. At $3,999.99, the Blade 15 Studio Edition carries an even heftier price, but the bump in specs may be worth it for creative pros.

The upgraded components include the Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000, which doubles the amount of VRAM of the GeForce RTX 2080 and is designed specifically for visual effects applications. The Studio Edition also comes with 32GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage, while retaining the Intel Core i7-9750H six-core processor, 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display, and the "Mercury White" chassis of the Blade 15 Advanced.

One difference in the display between the Advanced and Studio laptops is that the Studio Edition uses the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is used in digital cinema, instead of the sRGB one. That shouldn't come as a total surprise given the other upgrades made to the Studio Edition to appeal to content creators working in 4K ultra-high resolution and beyond. The Studio version also weights about 0.25-pound more than the Advanced, though each tips the scales at under 5 pounds.

[Via Engadget]