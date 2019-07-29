Nvidia announces 10 new RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations

Nvidia on Monday announced 10 new RTX Studio laptops and professional-grade mobile workstations, a class of devices designed to support the GPU maker's ray tracing technology. There are now 27 RTX Studio devices from every major OEM, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX.

Ray tracing is a rendering technique that creates realistic lighting effects. Its most obvious applications are in the video game industry, but it's also being deployed in a range of enterprise areas like product design, architecture and scientific visualization. A diverse set of businesses -- including Pixar, Renault, New Balance, Woods Bagot and Siemens Healthineers -- are now using ray tracing in their workflows, Nvidia says.

RTX Studio devices combine RTX GPUs with the Nvidia Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. The new configurations range from consumer laptops with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs to professional-grade mobile workstations with Quadro RTX 5000 graphics. The Quadro RTX 5000 GPU-based models include 16 GB of graphics memory, enabling creatives to use multiple applications at once.

"RTX Studio laptops and professional-grade mobile workstations are moving rapidly to the center of the creative industries," Jason Paul, GM of GeForce software and technology at Nvidia, said in a statement. "They put real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and video editing in ultra-high resolution within easy reach of creators, delivering capabilities in a mobile form factor that once required an entire studio."

Nvidia is also rolling out a new Studio Driver that provides support and optimization for the popular RTX creative apps, including Otoy Octane Render, Blender, Autodesk Arnold, Maxon Cinema 4D and Magix VEGAS Pro. The new Studio Driver adds support for 30-bit color in OpenGL apps to GeForce and TITAN GPUs.

Additionally, Nvidia announced Monday that major software vendors are rolling out seven new applications with support for RTX technology, including Adobe Substance Painter, Autodesk Flame, Blender Cycles, Dimension 5 D5 Fusion, Daz 3D studio, Foundry Modo and Luxion Keyshot. There are now 40 applications that support RTX.

The new RTX studio devices include:

● Lenovo Legion Y740 Studio Edition features up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs within 17-inch and 15-inch laptops.

● Lenovo ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations support up to Quadro RTX 5000 within 17- inch and 15-inch systems.

● Dell Precision 7540 and 7740 mobile workstations, available today, are configurable with up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs, up to 128 GB of RAM, a combination of NvME and SSD drives up to 8 TB, and up to 4K UltraSharp UHD IGZO screens that can also be 100% Adobe RGB compatible.

● HP ZBook 15 and 17 feature Quadro RTX GPUs, with the 17-inch model configurable with up to a Quadro RTX 5000.

● BOXX GoBOXX SLM mobile workstations are available with a Quadro RTX 3000 GPU in the 15- inch system and either Quadro RTX 4000 or 3000 in the 17-inch system.

Additional RTX Studio laptops are shipping later this year from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Razer.

Prior and related coverage: